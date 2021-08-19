Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Paul Thomas Sells 663 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABMD traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.35. 144,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.96. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

