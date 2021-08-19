Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $325.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

