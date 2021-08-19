Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 6.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Accenture worth $123,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 82,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 122,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $328.25. 1,294,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,198. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.42. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

