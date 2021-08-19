Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.25. 1,293,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,192. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.