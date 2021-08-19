accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $617.64

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.64 ($8.07) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 121,643 shares traded.

ACSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £278.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 617.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

