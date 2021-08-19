Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Purchases $36,500.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ARAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,508. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.