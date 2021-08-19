Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Purchases $36,500.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ARAY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,508. The stock has a market cap of $331.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Accuray
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.