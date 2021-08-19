AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0013

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $328,737.97 and $685,609.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded 272.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.