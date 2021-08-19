AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 35% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. AceD has a market capitalization of $330,910.18 and $139,405.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 238.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

