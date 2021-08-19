Actinium Reaches One Day Volume of $15,900.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $882,129.25 and approximately $15,900.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,830,600 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

