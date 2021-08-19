Adam L. Miller Sells 3,860 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. 1,955,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,677. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

