Adam L. Miller Sells 3,860 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. 1,955,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,677. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
