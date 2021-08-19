Adam Wiener Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 70,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

