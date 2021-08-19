AdEx Tops 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.00862963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00106454 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

