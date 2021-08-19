adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €314.05 ($369.47). adidas shares last traded at €311.70 ($366.71), with a volume of 275,059 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €308.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.