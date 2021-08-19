ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,186,774.20 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,077. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

