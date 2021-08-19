Adrian Adams Buys 20,000 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IMPL traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $33,653,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,530,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

