Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,802 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 230.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

