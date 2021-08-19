Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,119 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TSLX stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.