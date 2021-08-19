Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total value of $1,737,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $190.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

