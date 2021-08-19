Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,539 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.62 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.