Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

