Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,337 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,616,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,695 shares of company stock valued at $523,461,543 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

ABNB opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.