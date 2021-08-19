Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,964 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Granite Construction worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.