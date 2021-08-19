Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $141.13 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

