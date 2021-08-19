Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.44 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

