Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

