Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of InMode worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

