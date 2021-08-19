Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

NYSE CX opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

