Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

