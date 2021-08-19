Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 102.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY opened at $16.77 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

