Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ABB by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 155,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

