Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

