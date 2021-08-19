Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 261,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

