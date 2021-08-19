Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

