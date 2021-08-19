Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $90,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 245.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 24.7% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $509.54 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

