Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $532.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $507.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $542.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

