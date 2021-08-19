Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123,807 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

