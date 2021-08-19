Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $598.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

