Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,863 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Natera by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,498,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,160 shares of company stock worth $19,393,763 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

