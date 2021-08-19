Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,793 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.