Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 80.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 23.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

