Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.