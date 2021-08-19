Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,775 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

