Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 146,161 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 146,161 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $205,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

