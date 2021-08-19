Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,414 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $511,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

