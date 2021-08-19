Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,851.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,652.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.