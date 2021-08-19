Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,996 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $361.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $374.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

