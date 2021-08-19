Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $69,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.78. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.