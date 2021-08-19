Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,331 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

