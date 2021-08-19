Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nokia worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 24,181,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,286,422. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

