Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 198.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185,435 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of The Timken worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 771,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,744. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

